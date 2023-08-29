Watch ‘freaky’ 16-foot creature slither across trees in yard. ‘Call the military’

Many homeowners might use their backyards as a peaceful outdoor oasis, but for one family in Australia, that might not be possible anymore after they spotted a massive python slithering from their roof through trees.

Andrew Anthony shared a video of the 16-foot carpet python moving through the trees on TikTok.

“Only in Australia will you see a 5 metre long Carpet Snake in the suburbs,” he wrote.

The snake was spotted in Queensland, according to a Facebook post from 9 News.

“How will we get him away?” a child asks in the video. “We won’t,” someone replies.

“They’re freaky, aren’t they?” another person asks.

After spanning the gap from the roof and into a tree, the python pops its head through the leaves, eliciting screams and cries from the kids, the video shows.

“Be brave,” someone tells the kids.

TikTok users shared their horror at the snake.

“I did NOT need to know that this was possible,” one person commented.

“You should call the military,” another TikTok user wrote.

“I miss five minutes ago when I didn’t know these exist,” one commenter said.

“Judge: ‘How did the house catch fire?’ Me: shows video,” another person wrote.

Queensland is a state in northeast Australia.

