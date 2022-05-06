What to Watch Friday: 20/20 and Dateline examine murders in Ohio and Oregon

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) -Josh Mankiewicz has the story of Annastasia “Annie” Hester, who in June 2016 was stabbed in her bed while sleeping in her apartment in Gresham, Oregon, a suburb outside Portland. While investigating her death, detectives uncovered personal details that pointed to multiple suspects and possible motives in her murder. Mankiewicz interviews Gresham Police Detective Aaron Turnage; Annie’s sister-in-law, Dyanna Holmes; roommates of Annie’s ex-husband and others.

20/20: Gone Before the Storm (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC anchor John Quiñones has the story of Anthony Harris, who in 1998, at just 12 years old, confessed to murdering his five-year-old neighbor, Devan Duniver, in the small town of New Philadelphia, Ohio. From ABC: “But even after a judge found him guilty, Harris and his lawyers maintained his innocence, saying that police coerced his confession using intimidating interrogation techniques on the child. After spending two years in juvenile detention, Harris won his appeal and later had his conviction overturned.” Quiñones has an exclusive interview with Harris, who talks about why he confessed to a crime he did not commit, about the psychological damage he experienced and about the search for Duniver in the woods behind her home, where members of the search party found her body. With Duniver’s killer still at large, the program also features interviews with key trial witnesses and search party members who offer information about a suspicious mystery man they allegedly saw lurking at the search. The report has tons of interviews, plus archive footage of Quiñones’ 1999 interview with Harris.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.