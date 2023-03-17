What to Watch Friday: 20/20 has exclusive interview in North Dakota murder case

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Murder of Lorenzen Wright (9 p.m., NBC)

“Dateline” has the latest developments in the murder of former NBA star and hometown hero Lorenzen Wright which sent shockwaves through the city of Memphis in July 2010. The report lays out the twisted conspiracy to kill Wright, and the lengthy search for justice. New interviews by correspondent Andrea Canning.

20/20: The Last Strike (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” reports on the January 2020 murder of Chad Entzel, whose badly burned body was found inside his North Dakota home after his wife, Nikki Entzel, called authorities to report a house fire. Inconsistencies at the crime scene — and in Nikki’s story — revealed something more sinister going on. Tonight’s report details the dangerous love triangle between Nikki, Chad and a man named Earl Howard, and how it ended with murder and arson.

The episode features security camera footage documenting the events leading up to the crime and correspondent John Quiñones’ exclusive jailhouse interview with Nikki, who explains her relationship with both men and what she claims happened to her husband. We’ll also get exclusive police interrogation tapes featuring Howard telling his side of the story for the first time.

Stream the next day on Hulu.

Carrie Coons, left, and Keira Knightley in the Hulu film “Boston Strangler,” streaming March 17, 2023.

Boston Strangler (Hulu, Disney+)

This new movie is based on a true story, and stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Boston Record-American newspaper and the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.

From Hulu: “As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.”

The cast also includes Oscar-winner Chris Cooper.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The third (and reportedly final) season of this much loved series, starring Jason Sudeikis, landed on Wednesday, we get new episodes each Wednesday.

