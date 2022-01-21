What to Watch Friday: 20/20 interviews brother of Idaho mom charged in kids’ murder

Brooke Cain
·2 min read
20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - 20/20 has a new update on the Lori Vallow/Chad Daybell case, which started two years ago when Vallow’s children mysteriously disappeared and were later found buried in Daybell’s backyard. Now, both Vallow and Daybell face charges in connection to the murders of the children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and ABC News contributor Ryan Smith talks to Vallow’s brother, Adam Cox, for his first TV network interview. Cox talks about her strange shift in behavior before the murders; her involvement with Chad and his doomsday beliefs; his thoughts on the alleged involvement of his brother, Alex Cox; and how the haunting events affected him and his family.

Dateline: Evil Paid a Visit (9 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on the case of 36-year-old mother Donna Palomba, who in the weeks after her rape in Waterbury, Connecticut, was accused by investigators of lying and threatened with arrest. Eleven years later, police finally tracked down her attacker and revealed his identity, sending shockwaves throughout the community. Palomba speaks out in Friday’s broadcast about her years-long journey for justice and the latest developments in the case, including the fight to keep her assailant from walking free.

Single Drunk Female (Hulu) - In this new series, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time after a public flame-out at a New York media company: she must move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix) - In this new original movie set in Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Stars George MacKay and Jeremy Irons. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

