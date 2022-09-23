What to Watch Friday: 20/20 launches Season 45 + Duke students on ‘College Bowl’

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

‘College Bowl: Duke vs. Columbia’ (8 p.m., NBC)

Peyton and Cooper Manning host this quiz show featuring college students competing in a playoff-style format. Tonight, Duke University takes on Columbia University.

‘20/20: Last Seen in Lakeland’ (9 p.m., ABC)

This ABC news magazine starts its 45th season with the story of Leo Schofield, who has been in prison for three decades for the stabbing murder of his wife, Michelle Schofield, in Florida in 1987. But did he do it? There was no physical evidence linking him to the murder, and developments since his conviction — including fingerprint evidence and a “confession” from another man — have some thinking Leo Schofield is wrongfully imprisoned.

Tonight’s report, anchored by Amy Robach, includes an exclusive interview with Leo Schofield from prison, plus interviews with Leo’s current wife (whom he met while in prison) and his daughter, among others. Also in tonight’s episode: “exclusive access to Lava for Good’s upcoming podcast ‘Bone Valley’ hosted by Gilbert King, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, as well as an interview with King regarding his 3-and-a-half-year investigation into the Schofield case.”

‘Dateline: Wreckage’ (9 p.m., NBC)

Josh Mankiewicz reports on the 2017 rape and murder of 22-year-old Molly Matheson of Fort Worth, Texas. While investigating the case, detectives uncovered a trail of sexual assault crimes pointing to a repeat offender, Reginald Kimbro. In tonight’s episode, survivors connected to the case speak out for the first time about their fight for justice. Mankiewicz also presses local police on why they let the perpetrator out of their sight years earlier.

‘Lou’ (Netflix)

In this new original movie, Jurnee Smollett plays a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter during a massive storm, with the help of a mysterious woman next door, played by Allison Janney.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

