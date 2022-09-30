What to Watch Friday: 20/20 looks at Ca. woman who faked her own kidnapping

Here’s what’s on tonight.

Dateline: The Sisterhood (9 p.m., NBC)

Keith Morrison reports on the murder of 44-year-old Stacy Feldman in her Denver home in 2015. Stacy’s death was initially ruled “undetermined” by officials, but her family and friends joined forces to piece together what happened to her, and someone close to her was charged with murder. Morrison has exclusive interviews with insiders connected to the case as they describe their seven-year quest for justice. Interviewed: Stacy’s sister Susan Altman, Stacy’s friends, homicide detective Randy Denison and others.

20/20: The Vanishing Act (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” looks at the case of Sherri Papini, who fabricated her own kidnapping in 2016 and lied to federal agents about it. Police arrested the mother of two from Northern California five years after her “disappearance” because she lied to them, giving them a story about two Hispanic women abducting her as she was jogging in the middle of the day. Papini said she was held captive and that the women physically abused her and branded her back. Papini pleaded guilty and is set to serve 18 months in prison.

In tonight’s episode, we’ll get never-before-seen evidence from the investigation, including police interview and interrogation videos, along with interviews with investigators who cracked the case. “20/20” also talks with James Reyes, the ex-boyfriend Papini was staying with when she was supposed to be captive. Ryes says he was unaware of her plan. This will be available to stream Saturday on Hulu.

Hispanic Heritage Awards (9 p.m., PBS NC)

The 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will honor North Carolina native Ariana DeBose (2022 Inspira Award), as well as Los Lobos, Daddy Yankee, Victoria Alonzo and others.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.