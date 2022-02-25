What to Watch Friday: 20/20 has prison interview with mother who poisoned family

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - Deborah Roberts has an exclusive prison interview with Diane Staudte, a Missouri mother who poisoned her family, killing her husband and son (Mark and Shaun Staudte) and hospitalizing her daughter (Sarah Staudte). For the first time, Diane talks about her relationship with her family and her feelings about what happened to her family, and alleges outside influences forced her to falsely confess to police despite having no evidence to support that claim. According to recordings presented in tonight’s show, Diane’s daughter Rachel Staudte helped her carry out her plans to kill off members of the family.

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison reports on missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew who vanished on Mother’s Day in 2020. Investigators have few clues until a recording device exposes a potential motive. The episode reveals new details in the case, plus an exclusive interview with Suzanne’s sister-in-law and newly released police bodycam footage from the day she went missing.

