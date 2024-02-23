What to Watch Friday: 20/20 reports on a ‘zombie’ home renovation that led to murder

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

20/20: A Killer Renovation (9 p.m., ABC)





Deborah Roberts reports on the murder of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes and the bizarre home renovation that may have been the motive for the killing.

Shanti Cooper-Tronnes was a successful businesswoman and mom who was found dead in her Orlando, Florida, home in 2018. Tronnes told police that his wife slipped and fell in the bathtub.

Her $15,000 diamond ring was missing, so police first suspected it was a robbery gone wrong, but they soon focused attention to a home renovation that Shanti and her husband, David Tronnes, had recently undertaken — a renovation that was to be featured on the A&E TV show called “Zombie House Flipping.”

People magazine reported that Shanti married David believing he was independently wealthy, but she ended up being the one paying the bills. After he spent a fortune renovating their home to compete on “Zombie House Flipping,” Shanti refused to appear on the show, which angered David, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

The episode has exclusive post-trial interviews with Shanti’s son, Jackson Cooper, now 14, and her ex-husband, Jim Cooper. We also get exclusive interviews with detectives Teresa Sprague and Barbara Sharp; Michael Smith, assistant state attorney; Will Jay, prosecutor; and Dana Duran and Melissa Brzezinski, Shanti’s close friends. Additional interviews include Ryan Vescio, former prosecutor; Jeff Dow, Shanti’s step-father; Keith Ori, host of “Zombie House Flipping”; and additional friends of the victim.

How to stream: The episode is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Dateline: True Confession (9 p.m., NBC)

Keith Morrison reports on an Idaho murder that resulted in a wrongful conviction and interviews Christopher Tapp, the man sentenced to life for a crime he didn’t commit. Tapp falsely confessed to the 1996 murder of his friend Angie Dodge. “When the real killer is caught over 20 years later, the case appears to finally be closed until a chilling twist begins a new chapter in the decades-long saga.”

Friday’s two-hour episode features the latest developments in the case, including Morrison’s interview with Tapp, with DNA genealogist CeCe Moore and with others connected to the case.

How to stream: This episode is available to stream on Peacock.

