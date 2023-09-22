What to Watch Friday: 20/20 revisits Polly Klaas kidnapping and murder 30 years later

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

20/20: Taken In the Night (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” revisits the 1993 abduction of 12-year-old Polly Klaas from her own bedroom in the middle of the night, during a sleepover with two friends while her mother slept in the next room. The brazen kidnapping took place in the small town of Petaluma, California, but captured the attention of the entire nation. Polly’s murderer, Richard Allen Davis, was eventually caught and brought to justice.

The ABC News program, led by correspondent Juju Chang, “explores the lasting impact of her case on the justice system, kidnapping investigation protocol and much more.” The program has new and archival interviews with Polly’s parents, Marc Klaas and Eve Nichol, as well as Polly’s best friend and FBI and local law enforcement authorities connected to the case. Kim Cross, a journalist who wrote a book about the case (out Oct. 3) — “In Light of All Darkness” — is also featured.

Stream online: This is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely (9 p.m., PBS NC)

“American Masters” profiles the 50-year career of First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams, whose landmark cases include the Pentagon Papers and Citizens United.

Dateline: Page Turner (10 p.m., NBC)

“Dateline” has the story of Kouri Richins , a Park City, Utah, mom who wrote a kid’s book to help her children grieve the sudden loss of their father, 39-year-old Eric Richins . But when investigators learned the cause of Eric’s death — he was dosed with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl — and dug deeper into their lives, they charged Kouri with murder. She is currently in jail ( still up to mischief ) awaiting trial.



Andrea Canning talks to friends of the couple about the ongoing case. Also, interviews with TV host Deena Manzanares .

