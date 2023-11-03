What to Watch Friday: The ‘Baby Holly’ exclusive interview is on 20/20

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Case of the Man with No Name (9 p.m., NBC)

Keith Morrison reports the story of Dwayne Demkiw, a Canadian limo driver whose mysterious disappearance sparked an international manhunt for a killer with multiple false identities.

(Stop reading now if you don’t want spoilers.)

On May 30, 2015, Demkiw, 42, attended a birthday party in downtown Edmonton for Kayla Polihronopoulus, one of his best friends, and then later drove 15 men around the city for a bachelor party in a limo bus.

He was last seen alive around 4 a.m. on May 31.

In a 2019 trial, prosecutors told the jury that Jason Steadman had been dating Demkiw’s ex-partner, Angel Chalifoux, and she remained friendly with Demkiw, reported CBC. Chalifoux and Steadman broke up about two weeks before Demkiw’s murder.

It was revealed in the trial that Steadman hid inside a dumpster in a parking lot, with a machete, waiting for Demkiw to finish his work. After killing him, Steadman dumped Demkiw’s body in a wooded area and then set his vehicle on fire in a Calgary parking garage.

Tonight’s episode features exclusive interviews with insiders connected to the case and never-before-seen police interrogation footage. Interviews include: Edmonton homicide detectives Brian Robertson and Rob Bilawey, Demkiw’s friends Kayla Polihronopoulus and Darren Boisvert and others.

20/20: Baby Holly Found (9 p.m., ABC)

David Muir reports on the bizarre story of a baby girl found abandoned in a church in Arizona more than 40 years ago after her parents were murdered, and her identity had never been known.

The story is complicated, but a quick summary, from ABC News: Authorities found the remains of two people in a wooded area in Houston in 1981, and the remains could not be identified. Sometime before that, the toddler, called Baby Holly, was left at an Arizona church by members of a nomadic religious group. Investigators believe the group traveled around states in the southwest.

Last year, genetic genealogy was used to identify the bodies: they were Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., a couple from Florida. With that identification, the biological family members of the couple began searching for Baby Holly, and they were recently reunited. She is now 42 years old and living in Houston, , reported ABC News.

Muir has an exclusive interview with Holly Marie Miller, the woman who was known as Baby Holly.

