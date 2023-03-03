What to Watch Friday: Dateline and 20/20 update Murdaugh murder trial coverage

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh (9 p.m., NBC)

“Dateline” has the latest updates from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in South Carolina.

It took a jury less than three hours Thursday evening to unanimously find Murdaugh guilty of executing his son Paul with a shotgun inside the feed room at the dog kennels before gunning down his wife, Maggie, with a high-powered rifle on June 7, 2021, at the family 1,770-acre rural Colleton County estate, called Moselle.

NBC News’ Craig Melvin interviews Murdaugh’s former longtime friend Chris Wilson, who said it was “hard” to testify against his friend, who has admitted to stealing from clients and his former law firm. Wilson’s wife, Dana, also talks about her friendship with Maggie.

Melvin also interviews other insiders in the Murdaugh case.

▪ You can see full coverage of the Murdaugh murder case at thestate.com/topics/murdaugh-family.

20/20: Murdaugh Family Murders (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” also airs an update on their Murdaugh coverage, recapping the twisted family saga and elements of the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh.

Daisy Jones and the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

This 10-episode series is based on the 2019 Taylor Jenkins Reid book about a fictional 1970s rock band and its demise (with definite Fleetwood Mac vibes). It stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.