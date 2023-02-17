What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ covers infamous Colorado kidnapping and murder

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: Footprints in the Snow (9 p.m., NBC)

Correspondent Dennis Murphy goes to Greeley, Colorado, to cover a well known missing persons case about 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her family home a few days before Christmas in 1984. She had performed at a school holiday concert earlier in the evening and then was dropped off at home, even though her parents were not yet home. By the time her father returned home, Jonelle was gone and there were few clues.

Jonelle’s case has been covered by several podcasts, with “Suspect: Vanished in the Snow” taking on the case just this year.

For “Dateline,” Murphy interviews Jonelle’s parents, Jim and Gloria Matthews, as well as the detectives connected to the case.

20/20: House of Cards (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” takes a look at the 2007 murders of Vonda (74) and Angelique Goyena (34), a mother and daughter who were found fatally stabbed inside their Norfolk, Virginia, home in 2007. There were few clues left behind, but soon after the murders, police received a letter from Chicago by someone claiming to have “killed both women because Angel rebuffed his advances,” ABC wrote. Soon, another letter came from Michigan. “20/20” recounts the three-year manhunt and the trial that brought a killer to justice.

Still Missing Morgan (Hulu)

This new true crime documentary series chronicles the disappearances of two children — one from Minnesota and one from Arkansas — six years apart in 1989 and 1995. At the center of the four-part series is Morgan Nick, who vanished while playing at a little league game in Arkansas in June 1995. Morgan’s mother, Colleen Nick, got support from Patty Wetterling, whose son Jacob Wetterling had gone missing in Minnesota six years earlier. Today, both mothers continue to search for answers. Over the course of the filming this series, “federal investigators uncover case-shattering evidence and follow new leads in both cases.”

