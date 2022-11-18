What to Watch Friday: Dateline examines one of Florida’s ‘weirdest’ murder cases

Here’s what to watch on TV tonight.

‘Dateline: The Figure in the House’ (9 p.m., NBC)

Correspondent Dennis Murphy writes about the murder of Jill Halliburton Su, the wife of a college professor and relative of the founder of an oil empire, in her South Florida home in 2014. Her son called 911, at first saying that his mother — bound with tape and stabbed to death — had killed herself. Later, he let the Davie, Florida, investigators know that footage from the home’s security camera could hold the key to finding the killer. The New York Post called Halliburton Su’s murder “one of the weirdest in Florida history.” Murphy talks to Jill Halliburton Su’s son Justin Su, and her husband Dr. Nan-Yao Su, as well as detective Paul Williams, prosecutor Maria Schneider and others.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC)

John Quiñones looks at the 1999 murder of wealthy Texas businessman Steve Beard. Tracey Tarlton, a close friend of the 75-year-old victim’s wife was originally looked at for the murder, but his wife, Celeste Beard, was later implicated. Quiñones travels to a Texas prison to interview the person convicted in the murder.

‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ (Netflix)

This new documentary is about Vanessa Guillen, the Mexican-American soldier who disappeared from her US Army base in April 2020, and her remains were found seven months later. Her murder became international news after her family pressured authorities by starting a movement covered by the media. Guillen’s sisters now use her story to fight for justice for victims of sexual harassment and assault in the military.

‘Dead to Me’ (Netflix)

The third and final season of this great series, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, lands today on Netflix.

‘Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ (Netflix)

Season 5 of premieres on Netflix today.

