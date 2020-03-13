What to Watch on Friday: Dateline explores a mysterious murder in South Carolina

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC has an exclusive interview with the woman who acted as bait in a plan to arrest her husband, who was the mastermind in a southern California kidnapping and torture case. Cortney Shegerian, the now ex-wife of kidnapping mastermind Hossein Nayeri, talks to 20/20 about the couple’s complicated relationship and the plan hatched by authorities in which she lured Nayeri to his capture.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on the 2016 murder of Judy Orr Baldwin of Lancaster County, South Carolina. Judy was found dead in an apparent car accident, but a coroner thought the death looked suspicious because of markings on her face, so there was an investigation. Judy’s husband James Baldwin, a former Chester County dispatcher and law enforcement officer, went on trial for her murder in 2019, accused of killing her and then staging the accident. Canning has interviews with Judy’s sons, who testified at the trial, with the county coroner, investigators and others.

Lost Girls (Netflix) - In this Netflix original movie, 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert mysteriously disappears one night, and her mother Mari (Amy Ryan) embarks on a dark journey that finds her face-to-face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias. Mari retraces Shannan’s last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island. Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget. Inspired by Robert Kolker’s best-selling nonfiction book of the same name and directed by Liz Garbus.

