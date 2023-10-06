What to Watch Friday: Dateline interviews husband at the center of infamous Ohio murder case

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Clearing (9 p.m., NBC)

Dennis Murphy goes to Westerville, Ohio, to report on the death of Emily Noble and the case against her husband, Matt Moore. Noble’s body was discovered by three women in a wooded area near her home in 2021, nearly four months after she went missing. Investigators worked to determine if her death was from suicide or homicide, and they eventually charged her husband. The case rocked the small Ohio town, says “Dateline.”

The episode features an exclusive interview with Matt Moore, whose trial happened last summer. Also, interviews with: Detective Steve Grubbs, Defense Attorney Diane Menashe, Emily’s friends and others.

To stream: You can stream “Dateline” on Peacock.

20/20: Catch Us If You Can (9 p.m., ABC)

Tonight’s episode explores the jailbreak of violent maximum-security inmate Casey White, who disappeared from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama last year, and the corrections officer who helped him.

When officer Vicky White (no familial relationship to Casey) disappeared with Casey on April 29, 2022, authorities feared she had been taken hostage by a violent man. But upon investigation, Vicky’s role in the escape was questioned. There was an 11-day, multi-state search involving multiple agencies, and it was revealed that the two were romantically involved. The situation eventually reached a shocking end.

The program includes exclusive interviews with the escaped inmate’s former cellmate, the friends and coworkers of the corrections officer and investigators. We also get to see “exclusive police body camera and dashcam videos of the search’s climactic end and never-before-seen letters Casey wrote just before his capture, ultimately revealing the nature of his relationship with Vicky.”

Deborah Roberts reports.

To stream: You can stream the next day on Hulu.

