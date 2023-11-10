What to Watch Friday: Dateline has new interviews in Long Island Serial Killer case

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Hunt for the Gilgo Beach Killer (9 p.m., NBC)

Andrea Canning has the latest on the Long Island Serial Killer case, involving the murders of several women found along Gilgo Beach in New York.

Canning interviews people connected to the case, including family members of the victims, Suffolk County investigators and former acquaintances of Rex Heuermann, the man accused of murdering three of the victims. One of the LISK victims, Amber Lynn Costello, is a North Carolina native.

From the interviews, via an NBC peress release.

▪ Heuermann’s former neighbor Jimmy Mack speaks out in his first TV interview, saying he “immediately” had a bad feeling about Heuermann. Mack also talks about a “confrontation” after Heuermann allegedly threatened to cut the tires of a car in Mack’s driveway that partially blocked the sidewalk

▪ Sherre Gilbert, the sister of Shannan Gilbert, a woman whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in December 2011 but whose death has not been officially connected to the other Gilgo Beach killings, calls for the Suffolk County Police Department to reopen her sister’s case: “I want them to really give it a fresh set of eyes…I want them to be extremely transparent about the investigation. I just want answers,” she says.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the case.

20/20: First Divorced, Then Dead (9 p.m., ABC)

Matt Gutman reports on the July 2014 murder of Dan Markel, a beloved Florida State law professor and father of two young children, who was shot to death in his own driveway by an unknown gunman. A neighbor who was able to tell police that they saw a Prius speed away from Markel’s driveway was the best lead police had at the time. But with the aid of the FBI, police finally arrested the two hitmen who killed Markel — then they had to make a case against the person who hired them.

Season 1 of the Wondery podcast “Over My Dead Body” covered this fascinating case.

Tonight’s episode features an exclusive interview with the ex-girlfriend of Charlie Adelson, who was convicted of murder just this week. Plus additional interviews with Dan Markel’s parents.

Stream the next day on Hulu.

