What to Watch Friday: Dateline has latest update on Alissa Turney case out of Phoenix

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

“My Norwegian Holiday” (8 p.m., Hallmark)

In this new movie, a grieving woman forges a deep connection with a Norwegian man when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. She soon agrees to accompany him to Norway to uncover the troll’s origins and find her own path to healing, love and family.

Dateline: “The Day Alissa Disappeared” (9 p.m., NBC)

Andrea Canning reports on the disappearance and presumed murder of 17-year-old Alissa Turney, who went missing in Phoenix in 2001. It took years before detectives would treat her case as a homicide, but a new investigation unearthed dark family secrets involving Alissa’s stepfather, Michael Turney. Turney seemed to have an unhealthy obsession with his stepdaughter, and he had installed cameras throughout the home to watch her, reported People magazine earlier this year. Alissa’s sister Sarah Turney has been an outspoken advocate for justice in the case, and believes her stepfather is responsible for whatever happened to Alissa. There have been developments in this case in the last few months, including a shocking courtroom outcome. This case remains unsolves.

Tonight’s “Dateline” features interfviews with Detective William Andersen, James Turney, Deputy County Attorney Vince Imbordino and others.

