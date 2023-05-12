What to Watch Friday: Dateline has the latest on Lori Vallow Daybell trial & verdict

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell (9 p.m., NBC)

“Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison has the latest on the Lori Vallow Daybell trial and verdict out of Idaho.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty today of the 2019 murders of her children — Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7 — and for conspiring in the murder of her husband Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell. The murders were part of a “Doomsday Cult” plot allegedly orchestrated by Chad Daybell.

The remains of the children were discovered in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Fremont County, Idaho, in June 2020. Chad Daybell will be tried separately. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges, which include conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence.

Lori Vallow Daybell faces life in prison.

Morrison has reported on this case since Vallow Daybell’s children went missing. In tonight’s episode, Morrison will have details from inside the courtroom and the witness testimony that led to the guilty verdict.

Interviews include: Colby Ryan, Larry and Kay Woodcock, East Idaho News Director Nate Eaton, and others.

20/20: Rocky Mountain Horror (9 p.m., ABC)

John Quiñones has the latest on a case he has followed for years: the case of Scott Kimball, an FBI informant and serial killer who married the unsuspecting mother of a young woman he had murdered — and then honeymooned with her at a campsite where her daughter’s body was buried.

Kimball was charged with killing four people in total: his uncle Terry Kimball, Jennifer Marcum, Kaysi McLeod and LeAnn Emery. Authorities believe the murders took place between August 2003 and September 2004.

The bodies of at least three of his victims were buried in the Rocky Mountain regions in Colorado or Utah. One victim has never been recovered.

Quiñones has exclusive interviews with Kimball’s sons, Cody and Justin, who talk about their father’s abuse (which Kimball denies). He also talks to a former cellmate who helped Kimball with a prison escape plan, but ultimately reported the plan to prison authorities before it could happen. The episode also includes the first network interviews with Kimball’s ex-wife Larissa and former FBI Special Agent Carle Schlaff, who used Kimball as an informant. There are additional interviews with the parents of Kimball’s victims and federal and local investigators.

Air (Amazon Prime Video)

Ben Affleck’s movie about Nike’s creation of NBA rookie Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan shoe is available on Amazon Prime Video. News & Observer reporter Korie Dean put together a great explanation of all the North Carolina references in the movie, so use that as your viewing guide.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

A new season of “Queer Eye” with Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France spreading joy in New Orleans.

The Mother (Netflix)

In this new Jennifer Lopez movie, J-Lo plays a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter.

The Great (Hulu)

We get the third season of “The Great,” a period drama starring Elle Fanning as Russian royalty Catherine the Great.

Still (Apple TV+)

This new documentary covers the life and career of beloved actor Michael J. Fox, including his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

