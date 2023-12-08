What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ has the latest on a murdered Colorado musician

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

20/20: Diary of a Killer (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” reports on the case of Angela Bledsoe, a mother who was “gunned down” inside her Montclair, New Jersey, home in October 2018. Deborah Roberts talks to Bledsoe’s family about the shocking murder and the international manhunt that led to the arrest of her killer.

Dateline: The Last Weekend (10 p.m., NBC)

Keith Morrison looks into the murder of trumpet player Scott Sessions on February 6, 2020. When 53-year-old Sessions failed to show up for a scheduled gig, family knew something was wrong. His body was found in a remote area of the Colorado Rockies on February 10.

Police learned that Sessions had last been with a woman named Heather Frank, whom he met at a concert in Greeley, Colorado, the previous month. The Coloradan reported that police surveilled Frank and her boyfriend, Kevin Eastman, and had active warrants for both, on suspicion of first-degree murder. (Spoilers ahead.) Eastman was arrested and during a search of his employer’s property, Frank’s body was found. She had been shot twice in the chest, The Coloradan reported. (The Coloradan has so much great coverage of this case — give it a read.)

Tonight’s episode features interviews with investigator Justin Atwood, Scott’s father Stanley Sessions and sister Allison Weldon, radio host George Gray, and others.

A Biltmore Christmas (10 p.m., Hallmark)

We get a repeat of this new Hallmark movie, both filmed and set at North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate. In the movie, a magical hourglass sends modern-day screenwriter Lucy Hardgrove (Bethany Joy Lenz) to the set of the 1947 holiday movie classic “His Merry Wife!” However, before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Read our full Holiday TV Guide here.

And here you can find our mini guide to all airings of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.