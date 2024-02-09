What to Watch Friday: Dateline has the latest in a ‘revenge’ killing case in California

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: Evil Paid a Visit (9 p.m., NBC)

Josh Mankiewicz reports on a deadly explosion from a package bomb at an Aliso Viejo, California, day spa that killed beloved esthetician Ildiko Krajnyak and severely injured two clients in May 2018. After the explosion, law enforcement officials discovered that the bomb was intended specifically for her. But who would want to kill her? An investigation into her love life reveals several possibilities.

Don’t read any further if you don’t want spoilery details.

By March 2019, the police investigation had settled on a Long Beach man named Stephen William Beal, who was Krajnyak’s ex-boyfriend. Police determined that Beal planted the homemade package bomb that killed Krajnyak, after she broke up with him, his motive being revenge.

After a four-week trial that ended in July 2023, Beal was found guilty of four felonies, including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death. He was sentenced to life plus an additional 30 years in a federal building. The judge called his crimes “chilling.”

ABC7 reported the judge’s comments at sentencing: “He wanted her dead simply because she didn’t want to continue their romantic relationship...The defendant apparently decided revenge is a dish best served cold.”

▪ Interviews: Tonight’s “Dateline” episode features interviews with Valerie Stone, FBI agents Nick Vicencia and Ashley Mericle, Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigator Jack Ackerman, prosecutors Annamartine Salick and Mark Takla, and others.

▪ How to stream: Available to stream the next day on Peacock.

20/20: Sealed With a Kill (9 p.m., ABC)

ABC’s Bob Woodruff reports on a murder-for-hire and extortion scheme that involved a prominent auto executive from Texas.

The story starts with Erik Maund, a prominent, wealthy auto exec who had an affair with an escort while on a business trip in Nashville, Tennessee. The escort, Holly Williams, and her partner, Bill Lanway, attempted to extort Maund for $25,000, threatening to expose the affair to his family.

But on March 12, 2020, both Williams and Lanway were shot to death, their bodies found in an abandoned car in Nashville. How did extortion end in a double murder?

Don’t read any further if you don’t want spoilery details.

Rather than be a victim of extortion, it seems Maund decided to take action and eliminate the threats. He hired two ex-Marines — Adam Carey of Richlands, NC, and Bryon Brockway of Austin, Texas — to kidnap and kill Williams and Lanway.

Just a few months ago, in November 2023, a federal jury in Nasvhille found Maund, Carey and Brockway guilty of murder-for-hire, the Tennessean reported. The maximum sentence for a federal murder-for-hire conviction is life imprisonment or death.

Tonight’s episode features never-before-seen surveillance video and footage of the FBI’s undercover sting that busted the case open.

▪ Interviews: We also get an exclusive interview with the FBI agent who coordinated the sting to catch the killers. Other interviews include Nashville police detectives, federal prosecutors, the brother of one of the convicted men, and friends and family members of Williams and Lanway.

▪ How to stream: Available to stream the next day on Hulu.

