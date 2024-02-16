What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ has the latest twist in the murder of a New York mother

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Perfect Life (9 p.m., NBC)

Andrea Canning reports on new developments in the case of Jennifer Ramsaran, murdered in Chenango County, New York in 2012.

Jennifer’s husband, Ganesh “Remy” Ramsaran, a former IBM engineer, reported Jennifer missing on December 11, 2012, telling authorities she left to shop and never returned. Her abandoned van was discovered soon after and her body was found two months later on a desolate road, WNBF News Radio reported.

After finding blood on a mattress at the home and on Ganesh’s sweatshirt, investigators turned their suspicions toward the husband, who had been having an affair. Ganesh was charged and found guilty at trial. But that’s far from the end of this complicated story.

“Dateline” has the latest developments in the case, which they say “takes an unexpected turn as a twist emerges that leads to an unforeseen conclusion.”

Canning has an interview with Jennifer’s husband, who still proclaims his innocence and “reveals a bombshell new story about his wife and her best friend and what he claims was really going on,” says NBC.

Other interviews: defense attorneys David Hammond and Melissa Swartz, and special prosecutor Benjamin Bergman.

How to stream: This episode is available to stream on Peacock.

20/20: Love Honor Betray (9 p.m., ABC)

John Quiñones reports on the murder of a US Army sergeant, in what ABC describes as “a heartless plot of adultry and greed.”

Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III was shot to death in his father’s driveway in Michigan on New Year’s Eve in 2018. His wife, Kemia Hassel, called 911 and was distraught when officers arrived. But the investigation revealed that Kemia had been having an affair, and with her lover had come up with a plan to kill Tyrone.

The ABC report features body camera footage, jail phone calls, and never-before-seen police interrogation videos. We also get exclusive interviews with the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigator, with investigators connected to the case and close friends and family members of those involved.

How to stream: This is available the next day on Hulu.

What to watch this weekend

Tournament of Champions (8 p.m. Sunday, Food Network)

Guy Fieri’s cooking competition show returns for its fifth season, starting with 32 chefs on the East and West coasts — including four previous champions. The chefs face off in a sudden-death, bracket-style competition. Each battle features blind judging by some of the biggest names in the food world, including Cat Cora, Carla Hall, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy SIlverton, Andrew Zimmern, Rocco DiSpirito and others.

