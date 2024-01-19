What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ has an update on murder of Florida law professor

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: Family Matters (9 p.m., NBC)

Dennis Murphy reports on a “stunning twist” in the murder of Florida State law professor Dan Markel.

Markel was murdered by a hitman in 2014, not long after he and his wife, Wendi Adelson, had gone through a bitter divorce and custody battle. Markel was found shot to death in his garage. Investigators found that Sigfredo Garcia, Luis Rivera and Katherine Magbanua were hired by Wendi’s brother, Charles Adelson, and her mother, Donna Adelson, to kill Markel. Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Garcia was found guilty of first-degree murder and Magbanua was found guilty of murder and conspiracy.

“Dateline” will have the latest on Adelson’s trial, which just concluded in November, and the arrest of Donna Adelson. We’ll also get new police footage showing Donna Adelson’s arrest as she was attempting to board a one-way flight to Vietnam, and interviews with insiders.

The case has drawn national attention and was even the focus of a great podcast called “Over My Dead Body.”

Interviews tonight include; defense attorney Dan Rashbaum, Dan Markel’s parents Ruth and Phil Markel, friends Josh Berman and David Lat, and others.

20/20: There Is a Monster In Me (9 p.m., ABC)

This week’s episode looks at the murder of Susan Woods in Stephenville, Texas. For years, many in Stephenville thought Susan had been killed by her ex-husband, Michael Woods, but police could never nail it all down. Years later, the real killer, Joseph Scott Hatley, confessed.

Hatley left behind diaries recounting his many dark crimes. ABC’s Chris Connelly reports on what was found in those diaries.

This case has also been the subject of a very good podcast from Texas Monthly.

