What to Watch Friday: Dateline updates on Univ. of Idaho college student murders

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Killings on King Road (9 p.m. ET, NBC)

Keith Morrison goes to Moscow, Idaho, to report the latest on the murders of four college students in November 2022. Morrison gets exclusive information on the suspected murder weapon, plus details on an incident police believe the alleged killer, Bryan Kohberger, committed before the murders. Also, we learn more about what was going on in the Kohberger family home in the days before his arrest.

Morrison will interview forensic psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, former FBI profiler and president of the Cold Case Foundation Greg Cooper, friends of the victims, a classmate of Bryan Kohberger and others.

Related: An ABC News podcast on Idaho murders

If you’re interested in what’s going on with the University of Idaho murders, ABC News is releasing a podcast called “The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mysery” on June 7, with new episodes dropping weekly.

There are five episodes planned, and it’s hosted by ABC’s Kayna Whitworth, who spent six weeks in Moscow reporting the story.

It covers the murders of four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves — who were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

ABC News says to expect a “deeply reported podcast series” that will detail the night of the murders and profile the victims, and also examine why these particular students may have been targeted. It will also take a broader look at the town, which was gripped in fear during the early days of the investigation, when little information was coming from law enforcement. The final two episodes will include real-time updates revealed in the preliminary hearing for the accused murderer scheduled for summer.

20/20: It Happened Here - A Year in Uvalde (9 p.m. ET, ABC)

John Quiñones reports on the courageous journeys of families and survivors following the mass shooting tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

This will stream the next day on Hulu.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.