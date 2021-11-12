What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ updates Vallow Daybell case with new interviews

An Ice Wine Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a top sommelier shares her passion for Christmas after returning home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, N.Y., for the annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest.

Open By Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark’s newest Christmas movie has Nicky finding an unopened Christmas card from an old secret admirer, so she and her best friend embark on a quest to find the anonymous author.

Murdered & Missing in Montana (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This 90-minute documentary focuses on the disappearance and mysterious deaths of three Indigenous girls, leaving their families and community with many unanswered questions and without any closure. The special aims to bring awareness to the ongoing crimes against Indigenous girls and women in Montana, which has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country. It exposes the limited resources given to investigate due to unclear jurisdiction but also what exactly can be done to protect the vulnerable.

Dateline NBC: The Doomsday Files (9 p.m., NBC) - Dateline’s fifth report on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow reveals new details about the Idaho couple charged in the murders of Lori’s children, JJ & Tylee. The two-hour special features exclusive interviews, secret recordings, text messages, new evidence and more that shine a light on Lori and Chad’s true motivations. During the broadcast, the brothers of Lori’s ex-husband, Charles, speak out in their first interview since he was shot and killed by Lori’s own brother, who claimed it was self-defense. The episode will also report on Lori and Chad’s inner circle, including Lori’s niece Melani’s alleged involvement with the couple’s fringe religious group that believed doomsday was near. We also get never-before-heard secret audio recordings of Melani speaking about the attempted murder of her husband. Chad and Lori have both been charged with murder in the deaths of JJ and Tylee. Chad has pleaded not guilty. Lori is also facing conspiracy to commit shooting charges in the death of her ex-husband. Her trial is currently on hold after a judge found her not competent to stand trial.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - This two-hour “20/20” looks at the case of Julie Rea, convicted in the murder of her 10-year-old son Joel, who she says was killed by an intruder in their home. When crime author Diane Fanning watched a 2002 “20/20” report on Rea, she soon uncovered information that cracked the case wide open and linked notorious serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells to Joel’s murder. Tonight’s episode recounts the events of the tragic night, Rea’s wrongful conviction, and Sells’ startling confession about the crime. The program includes the first interview with Fabienne Witherspoon, a rare survivor attacked by Sells; and interviews with Ron Safer, the attorney who spearheaded Rea’s defense and ultimately her exoneration; and two of Rea’s closest friends, Rick Mitchell, who stood by her innocence from day one, and Dawn Hanzel, who was supposed to spend the night at Rea’s home the night of the murder. “20/20” also includes interviews with Rea from the ABC News archives.

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+) - This new limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson is inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name. It follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn) is not. The first three episodes of the eight-episode limited series will premiere today, followed by one new episode every Friday through December 17.

