What to Watch Friday: NYT/Hulu doc series on Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: Finding Rita (9 p.m., NBC)

Keith Morrison goes to Longmont, Colorado, to tell the story of a mother, Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, who vanished without a trace in 2018. The detective investigating her disappearance discovered a connection to a previous assault and found her killer. The survivor of that attack recounts her terrifying ordeal for the first time on television. Morrison interviews Rita Gutierrez-Garcia’s mother Dianne Romero, detectives Cody Clark and Sandie Jones and others.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC)

“20/20” reports on the murder of Andrea Cincotta, a 52-year-old woman found strangled on the floor of her bedroom closet on Aug. 22, 1998 in Arlington, Virginia. Police accused her fiance, James Christopher Johnson, who proclaimed his innocence. The story became more complicated when a second suspect entered the picture, part of an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. ABC correspondent Ryan Smith interviews Johnson in tonight’s episode.

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (Hulu)

This new two-part FX/New York Times documentary series tells the story of “Hollywood’s dirtiest private investigator (who) didn’t operate within the law to hide the sins of the rich and powerful.” The description from Hulu says that Pellicano harassed and intimidated clients, and eventually went to prison for wiretapping and racketeering. But he’s out now, and he talked to filmmakers. Hulu: “The Times obtained nearly the entire FBI case file, including audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

This new movie advances the “Luther” TV series with a story about a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while the man who can catch him, disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba), sits in jail.

UnPrisoned (Hulu)

This new series stars Kerry Washington as a perfectionist single mom whose father (Delroy Lindo) moves in with her and her teenage son when he’s released from prison. This is a series and all of it lands Friday.

