What to Watch on Friday: New true crime cases from ‘Dateline’ and ’20/20’

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” interviews the ex-wife and children of Mark Winger, who nearly got away with murdering his first wife Donnah in Springfield, Illinois, in 1995. Mark told police that he shot an intruder who killed his wife, and police determined the killing was in self defense. Then he married the nanny and his story began to unravel. Mark’s ex-wife and children talk about the man they thought was the perfect husband and father, until they learned his dark secret. The show also interviews Donnah’s sisters, and has a rare jailhouse interview with Mark. There’s also analysis of the crime from bestselling crime writer Harlan Coben.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - Dateline’s “The Phone Call” episode has Natalie Morales on the story of the murder of Kathleen Schroll, who made a phone call that named her killer right before her death in 2008, in Kansas City, Kansas. The phone call led to the arrest of Olin “Pete” Coones for her murder, but two trials and 12 years later, authorities wonder if Coones was the victim, not the villain. The episode features interviews with Kathleen’s daughter Blair Hadley, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree and more.

The Big Shot (disney+) - In this disney+ original movie, a men’s basketball coach is ousted from the NCAA and given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. Stoic Coach Korn, played by John Stamos, soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability. By learning how to connect with his players, he starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be, and the girls he’s coaching learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court.

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max) - This movie opens in theaters today and streams on HBO Max for 31 days. The plot: Why has Outworld’s emperor sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt down MMA fighter Cole Young? In search of answers, Cole finds his way to the temple of Lord Raiden and begins unlocking the secrets of his heritage. As Outworld’s threat to Earthrealm grows, Cole joins warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and Kano in a high stakes battle for the soul of the universe. It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin.

Earth Moods (disney+) - This documentary takes viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Viewers travel to blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. With an original score produced by Neil Davidge.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.