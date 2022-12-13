WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November.
Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, GSU officers spotted the suspect they said was connected to the incident near Marietta Street.
The officers detained the suspect and notified the Atlanta Police Department. Officers identified the suspect as Deiontre Hughes.
Police have accused Hughes of murdering a man and causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head.
Police said he was taken to Atlanta Police Headquarters to be interviewed, then taken to the Fulton County Jail on murder charges.
