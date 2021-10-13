Watch: Garland police pull unconscious passenger from vehicle fire following crash

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Garland police pulled an unconscious man from a wrecked vehicle seconds before it was engulfed in flames around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Forest Lane in front of the police department.

Police initially responded to a roadway crash involving one vehicle. According to body camera footage, one person was found lying on the grass away from the car when officers arrived at the scene. Another man was discovered inside the car after an officer inspected the area with a flashlight.

The video footage shows Officer Matthew Fuhs and Officer Chris Hataway pulling an unconscious man out of a back window by his arms as flames started engulfing the vehicle. An officer picked up the man and carried him away from the scene.

The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

