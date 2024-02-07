WATCH: Gas pump erupts in flames after a woman’s car plows through a Roslindale station

A woman was transported to an area hospital after police say she accidentally crashed her car into a gas pump and two other cars on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at ALFA Auto Fuel on Washington Street around 7:15 p.m.

According to a Boston Police report, a woman was attempting to put air in her tires but accidentally placed her 2021 Acura RDX in “drive” when she meant to put it in “park.” The woman then pressed the accelerator, driving the Acura straight into a gas pump, causing a small explosion of fire. The Acura continued on and struck two other parked vehicles and a fence located behind them.

Police say the woman was distraught and was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for evaluation. Her daughter remained at the scene.

A witness inside the gas station at the time of the crash says he looked up and saw flames, according to the police report. He and two customers ran out with a small fire extinguisher.

There were no reports of any additional injuries.

