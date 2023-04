Reuters Videos

STORY: These Tunisian models in their 60s are embracing the beauty of ageing at a fashion show aimed to boost the confidence of older womenThey showcased intricate traditional Tunisian ‘Jubba’ dresses with a twistLocation: Tunis, Tunisia[Faiza Karray, Designer]“We wanted to go out of the ordinary, which is a fashion show designed for young people. We wanted to give space for older women to dress up and model to make them feel they can give more, look good in a dress, shine, and exhibit our traditional fashion.”[Naziha Galoul, Model]“I feel happy that we are doing something new in Tunisia. Mrs. Faiza Karray is my friend and she asked me: ‘Can you participate in a fashion show?’ Women do not want to say their age, but for me, I am a senior, and I am proud of that. I want to live, I love nice clothes, makeup, and everything beautiful.”