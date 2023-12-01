Watch George Santos livestream: House to vote for 3rd time on expulsion of New York Rep.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday morning whether to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of this event, which will begin at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch the video live at the embed at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

This is the third, and possibly final, expulsion vote for Santos, a freshman lawmaker, the House Ethics Committee released a report finding evidence Santos broke federal laws and misused campaign funds.

He has admitted to lying about his background and is currently facing 13 charges from federal prosecutors related to wire fraud and money laundering.

Santos represents New York's 3rd congressional district, the wealthiest district in New York. It is one of two districts where a Republican represents part of New York City.

