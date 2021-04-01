Watch given to Chinese troops at Tiananmen Square pulled by auctioneers after threats

Mason Boycott-Owen
·2 min read
A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Tiananmen Square shrouded in smog - CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS&#xa0;/REUTERS&#xa0;
A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Tiananmen Square shrouded in smog - CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS /REUTERS

A luxury auction house has pulled the sale of a watch awarded to Chinese troops responsible for the Tiananmen Square massacre following threats online.

Fellows, the UK auctioneers withdrew the lot, which was part of a mass auction of luxury timepieces, after a backlash about its sale.

The watch, featuring the text “89.6 to commemorate the quelling of the rebellion” drew criticism over the ethics of selling an item with its history.

The company said: “Threats made on social media against the owner of this watch have caused the vendor to express concerns about their safety.

“We have taken the decision to remove this watch from auction.”

Fellows told the Guardian that threats were received digitally and that one person had suggested the piece was “admissible evidence” and that the owner should be “traced and tried for the massacre.”

Fellows said that the watch had been “left in a cupboard for many years” and their investigations into its history found that “to the best of our knowledge, the vendor is not associated with the PLA [People’s Liberation Army], nor the Chinese government”.

The massacre of student protestors at Tiananmen Square and the surrounding area is thought to have killed up to thousands of people.

The Chinese government maintains that fewer than two dozen were killed, and has been involved in suppressing information about the event to its population.

Internet searches for the massacre made within the country have often been met with censored results.

In its later statement, Fellows said the watch was “of international interest”, and in the past it had sold items from all sides of global conflicts. “It is not our place to comment on events of the past. It is important for us to shine a light on historic events and report upon them in a respectful and unbiased manner,” it said.

Recommended Stories

  • Chip charge: Chinese phone, car, home appliance companies join semiconductor rush

    Smartphone maker Xiaomi has joined a rush of Chinese tech companies venturing into the semiconductor sector, announcing on Wednesday a new chip to help smartphone cameras process images. Xiaomi's Surge C1 chip was developed after an earlier unsuccessful attempt at producing a smartphone processor and comes as Chinese internet giants, automakers, and even home appliance firms invest heavily in semiconductor research and development. While all remain in the early stages, their drive dovetails with Chinese government policy to boost the domestic semiconductor sector as demand for chips soars.

  • Xi’s Shifting China Is Compelling Investors to Run, Hide or Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- For any company doing business in China, the choice is now clearer than ever: Avoid commenting on any controversial subjects or risk losing access to the world’s second-largest economy.Over the past few weeks, President Xi Jinping’s government endorsed a boycott against retailers like Hennes & Mauritz AB and slapped sanctions on a range of organizations -- including a group of barristers in the U.K. -- over statements made on alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Then on Tuesday, he signed off on sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to give Beijing veto power over any candidates.China’s more aggressive stance, triggered in part by collective action by the U.S. and its allies to sanction Chinese officials, is forcing companies to quickly weigh what they will do to maintain access to 1.4 billion consumers with ever-more spending power. So far, with growth in the rest of the world anemic, most companies are either keeping their heads down or stepping up investments.While it used to be easier for companies to operate in China and manage corporate social responsibility, now it’s difficult to show that outside influence has any impact on changing the Communist Party’s actions, according to Margaret Lewis, a law professor and China specialist at Seton Hall University.“You end up in this dilemma of stay in and be complicit or pull out,” she said. “The middle ground between those two is increasingly difficult to find. It’s a starker decision now.”The best strategy for brands like H&M facing a boycott in China is to lay low and wait until the backlash “blows over,” Joerg Wuttke, head of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Indeed, several companies pulled statements on Xinjiang off their websites.‘Complicated Picture’“It’s a complicated picture,” Wuttke said. “On the one hand, China saved the skin of many companies last year,” he said. “At the same time, you have of course this kind of political pressure that is on you, and again a topic like Xinjiang is a no-win situation.”Many foreign companies with good relations are expanding their presence in China, and Hong Kong’s finance sector is booming this year due to an influx of IPOs and work on SPAC listing deals. Companies including Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised almost $17 billion through first-time shares sales in the city so far this year, up nine times from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to hire as many as 1,700 staff in Hong Kong as it seeks to tap growing links between the financial hub and rising affluence in southern mainland cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales.For some international law firms advising companies, however, the environment for working in Hong Kong just got a lot trickier. China’s retaliatory sanctions against the U.K. included the Essex Court Chambers, which a prominent lawyer warned could have much bigger consequences for investors.After being hit with the sanctions, the Financial Times reported that the chambers removed a reference from its website to a legal opinion by some of its lawyers implicating the Chinese government in alleged genocide in Xinjiang. The Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper said the action showed that China’s sanction were an “effective deterrent against rumors.”But Guy Sandhurst, formerly chairman of the Bar of England and Wales, said the move will affect “all British companies who do business with Chinese clients” because lawyers involved in dispute resolution for Hong Kong firms could be denied access to the territory. He called for the “Western world” to insist on dispute resolution mechanisms outside China for all future contracts.“Today it is the members of Essex Court Chambers who are sanctioned,” Sandhurst wrote on the website of the Society of Conservative Lawyers. “But tomorrow it might be Clifford Chance, Freshfields or some other major city law firm or Chambers of barristers which wittingly or otherwise offends the Chinese state.”Xi’s move on Tuesday to officially revamp Hong Kong’s election system could unleash another round of criticism and potential sanctions against Western nations, which have failed to change China’s behavior. The changes allow a small group of mainland and Hong Kong national security officials to vet every candidate standing for election, ensuring that only those loyal to Beijing are able to implement policy.‘Dangerous Decisions’In a letter printed on the front pages of several Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday, leader Carrie Lam said the changes will help mitigate “excessive politicization” in society and allow the territory “to develop the economy and improve the livelihood of our citizens.” Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying echoed that in an interview on Tuesday.“A lot of opportunities,” he said when asked about Hong Kong’s economic future. “It is a question of opening our minds, our eyes and ears to these opportunities and then just share with the international community.”But while Xi’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang may look tough and Chinese officials are talking to the world “like now they have nothing to learn,” the moves actually reveal a paranoia that could end up backfiring among companies and countries, according to Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who’s authored several books on Chinese foreign policy.“It’s a kind of nervousness, which is a sign of weakness and a sign that they don’t feel secure,” he said. “And that’s worrisome, because when you’re insecure you may embark on dangerous decisions and actions toward others.”(Updates amount raised by companies in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Okay, I’ll Bite: Who Won, Godzilla or Kong?

    Please enjoy this spoiler-filled breakdown of the battle(s) between monkey and lizard.

  • US slams Beijing, fires back at Lavrov

    The State Department slammed Beijing for convictions against seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates and fired back at Russia's top diplomat after he said relations with the U.S. and its allies have “hit the bottom." (April 1)

  • 'We still have to trade' with China -Boeing to U.S.

    Boeing on Wednesday urged the U.S. to separate its disputes over human rights with China from trade, and warned it could be overtaken by its competitor Airbus if Boeing were locked out from the Chinese market.Boeing’s Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Aviation Summit on Wednesday, "I think politically (China) is more difficult… but we still have to trade with our largest partner in the world: China.”Boeing and its European rival Airbus each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which is now the world’s largest domestic travel market.China has expressed concerns about Boeing’s 737 MAX, which was grounded for nearly two years after two fatal crashes.It was approved to fly again in November, but China has said it will take a “step-by-step” approach to approving the jet.Western sources say concerns are growing that Beijing could be leveraging the approval process in a diplomatic standoff with Washington.On Wednesday, Calhoun urged Boeing to be left out of bilateral disputes.He said, “We cannot afford to be locked out of that market. Our competitor will jump right in."Beijing faces tension with the West over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang where activists say more than 1 million people are held in internment camps.China rejects the allegations and has warned foreign companies not to step into politics.

  • WHO Origin Hunters Push Back as Report Assailed On All Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly three dozen scientists vetted by the World Health Organization and the Chinese government gathered in Wuhan, China, early this winter to start the arduous task of finding the origins of Covid-19 and determining how it spread like wildfire around the world.Six weeks after that trip, the working group this week delivered an analysis that laid out four possible scenarios and recommended next steps for digging deeper to find the pandemic’s genesis. The 123-page report, and a nearly 200-page supplement, was immediately engulfed by criticism, with a dozen nations including the U.S., the U.K. and Japan questioning its structure and insights.The most unexpected detractor was WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who helped negotiate the details of the trip and agreed to the scope of the work back in July. He said the theory that the virus escaped via a laboratory accident needed to be more thoroughly vetted, a hypothesis that has been vigorously denied by the Chinese government.“There’s obviously a lot of politics,” said John Mackenzie, an Australian virologist who led a 2003 WHO-convened mission in China to study the origins of SARS, leaving him well-versed on the delicacies of undertaking such a study. “He should be standing by his committee’s report.”“I just find it very strange that he’s demeaning it and he’s deflecting from it,” said Mackenzie, an emeritus professor at Curtain University in Perth who serves on the WHO’s emergency committee for Covid-19.It’s not that controversy was unexpected: the mission was fraught from the start, with China resisting the scientists for months before relenting to a team of experts that comprised of a local expert for every foreign one. Still, the furore now threatens to undermine scientific progress in understanding how the coronavirus came about, and the chance of WHO-led further investigation in both China and other countries -- which the experts have always said is needed -- is growing faint.“Multiple attacks daily, demonstrably false, but gullible followers believe them,” said Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist who was part of the international team of scientists, in a Twitter post on what he described as “right-wing media outlets”. “Real issue is that this undermines science and ironically puts U.S. citizens at risk by leading us into rabbit hole conspiracies instead of better understanding of how to prevent pandemics.”Complex ProcessThe WHO experts, who traveled to China in January after months of negotiations, were presented with reports from local researchers, rather than being allowed to conduct their own analysis, some said in media interviews after the trip. They also didn’t have unfettered access to raw material or the lab in Wuhan that has become central to the controversy. Instead, they were required to work within the parameters negotiated by the Chinese government and the WHO more than six months before the mission began.Their official report, itself delayed for weeks, was questioned even before its official release. The U.S. has “real concerns about the methodology and the process” of the report, including that the Chinese government “apparently helped to write it,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday, ahead of publication.On Tuesday, hours after it was published, a joint statement from 14 countries including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway, bemoaned a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” Scientists from five of the countries took part in the mission.China dismissed the criticism as not “serious or responsible” on Wednesday. “They want to spread rumors and push their hidden political agenda,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman​ Hua Chunying at a briefing in Beijing. “The experts have said they went to places they wanted to, and they met with people they wanted to.”The WHO should take the lead in respecting the conclusion of scientists, she said.Some among the WHO expert team, made up of virologists, epidemiologists and other public health experts, argued that not many countries would allow unfettered access to confidential data, and noted that their work seemed to be taken out of context. At the heart of the controversy appears to be a mismatch between the slow speed and cautious precision of scientific work, and the political symbolism thrust on the origins investigation.Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who was a member of the WHO team, mused on Twitter about whether other countries would allow outsiders to conduct a similar investigation.While much of the criticism has focused on the report’s dismissal of the laboratory leak theory, the scope of study included no mention of research specifically on labs in Wuhan, or any role they may have played.A true audit of the lab is a “much more complex process, and that’s not what we were there to do,” said Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist based in Sydney who was part of the team.The lab leak theory took off when it was promoted by the Trump administration. There has been nothing to suggest it emerged from a lab in China or anywhere else, said Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the WHO mission.Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid, defended the report, saying the epidemiology and molecular data from 2019 is the most comprehensive she has seen, while the animal section provides details on the species that were sampled.“We were able to create a space for the science,” said Ben Embarek. “We were never pressured to remove critical elements from our report. Personally, I am very proud of this report and, like my other colleagues, we all stand behind it on both sides, despite all the interest and the pressure and the immense difficult environments we have faced over the past few months.”(Updates with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments in 12th paragraph. An earlier version corrected the identity of an expert who posted on Twitter.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China state media outlet warns against 'crude' efforts to get people vaccinated

    Some local authorities in China have resorted to "simple and crude" measures to push people into getting COVID-19 vaccines, a state media outlet said on Wednesday, warning against such behaviour as China ramps up its inoculation efforts. Shanghai and the provinces of Hubei and Heilongjiang have stressed they will treat vaccination as an important "political task", government websites and official media reports showed, while some Beijing districts have handed out shopping coupons or groceries as incentives, and given certificates to businesses where vaccination rates among staffers top 80%.

  • Biden wants to spend $100 billion to get you better internet access, then $174 billion so you can take an electric vehicle anywhere

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan would wire up every corner of the nation with access to broadband for internet and EV charging stations.

  • Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman in NYC

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on charges including felony assault as a hate crime for attacking an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square, police said early Wednesday.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • EU countries agree to share 'solidarity vaccines' with states in need

    Most European Union member states on Thursday agreed to share part of their upcoming vaccine deliveries with the five EU countries they said need them most. The EU's vaccine doses are usually distributed between the bloc's 27 countries based on population size. After days of negotiations, EU ambassadors on Thursday agreed to change that system for 10 million BioNTech-Pfizer doses due to be delivered in the second quarter, so needier countries received more.

  • Runway dining at $540 a meal proving hit in Japan

    Japan's biggest airline is making the most of grounded planes while Australian carriers are cutting prices.

  • How Black and Asian American women are working together to overcome racism

    Black and Asian women know what it means to be “othered.” We have each had harmful stereotypes cast upon us that continue to affect our lives today.

  • 'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

    Designer Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause following her runway show at China Fashion Week with a prop that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants. "As far as I'm concerned, I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my love, which is to say I'm very grateful it has brought me such happiness," Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her show on Tuesday in Beijing. Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major western apparel brands in China that have expressed concern over alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

  • S.Korea pays price for reliance on COVAX, scrambles for vaccines

    South Korean authorities are facing a backlash for relying on global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX for a bulk of its COVID-19 shots as shipment delays threaten to slow the country's inoculation programme. Once praised by the World Health Organization for its decision to procure vaccines through the global scheme, South Korea is now facing criticism at home as the government scrambles to meet the supply shortfall. South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised following export curbs by manufacturer India.

  • Top chipmakers spend big to end silicon shortage

    The world's top chipmakers are spending big to tackle a global shortage of semiconductors. Just days ago U.S. giant Intel said it would invest $20 billion to expand its advanced manufacturing capacity. Now Thursday (April 1) brings news of an even bigger plan. Taiwan's TSMC says it will invest $100 billion over three years to boost output at its plants. The firm is the world largest contract manufacturer of chips, supplying brands like Apple. Its new investment come as firms around the world reel from a lack of silicon. Strong demand for gadgets from consumers stuck at home is among the factors. The shortage has forced carmakers to cut output, and is now biting makers of phones, laptops and even home appliances like fridges. TSMC says this is a good time to invest. Besides the current shortage, it says factors like the shift to 5G phone networks should ensure that demand stays strong. TSMC shares rose around 2.5 percent on Thursday following the news.

  • China's foreign ministry took a victory lap after the BBC moved its correspondent out of the country, claiming he was 'smearing' them

    The BBC said it relocated China correspondent John Sudworth to Taiwan. He had reported on the coronavirus and treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

  • Evidence suggests Ethiopian military carried out massacre in Tigray

    A BBC Africa Eye investigation suggests the Ethiopian military was behind a massacre in Tigray.

  • Mets-Nationals opening day game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

    The 2021 season hasn't started yet, but we already have our first COVID-19 postponement.

  • Why 49ers winners with Bengals matchup in 17-game 2021 NFL schedule

    The 49ers got a favorable draw with the NFL's formula for adding a 17th game to the 2021 schedule.