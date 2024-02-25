WATCH: Glowing sand spotted at San Diego beach

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/KUSI) — You’ve probably heard of the electric waves lighting up San Diego’s coastline, but did you know that there’s also glowing sand?

In the last couple of weeks, some after-dark beachgoers have been able to get a glimpse of bioluminescent waves crashing along the shorelines in areas like Torrey Pines, Scripps Pier, and La Jolla Shores.

In the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 25, local photographer Vishwas Lokesh, who’s known for capturing mesmerizing bioluminescence moments in San Diego, caught a different kind of glow on camera.

As if it were magic, streams of electric blue could be seen lighting up the sand along Sail Bay in the Mission Bay area. Lokesh captured the bioluminescent sand on video, which you can see at the top of this story, around 2 a.m. PT.

As he dragged his feet and hands across the ground, the photographer was given superhero-like powers — or though it seemed — as a glowing trail followed his movements.

“It was mind-blowing to see it. I was laughing and giggling non-stop with excitement. I experienced it in 2020 during the peak bloom but didn’t have a camera that could capture video at the time,” Lokesh told Nexstar’s KSWB. “Now I get to relive these moments whenever.”

He explained that after an algae bloom, it’s usually a good idea to check Mission Bay since the sand tends to soak up the water and algae that creates the glow.

In this instance, a good Samaritan noticed the bioluminescent sand and gave Lokesh a heads-up — something he’s grateful for.

“Last night, every step I took was glowing. Whenever I set the bag or tripod down, it would glow,” he continued. “Just crazy!”

Bioluminescence is a result of the chemical reactions of bioluminescent organisms that live in the ocean. It’s typically noticed during times of a red tide or “bloom” of phytoplankton — in this case, dinoflagellates — that reproduce rapidly.

As mystical as it may seem, Southern California is no stranger to the unique phenomenon.

In early January, sightings of bioluminescence were frequent enough in the Los Angeles area that wave-watching tours started offering night cruises. Earlier this month, late-night beachgoers saw bioluminescent waves along San Diego’s coast.

