Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear provides State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will deliver the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening before an audience of lawmakers in Frankfort.

The Courier Journal will live stream the State of the Commonwealth address above beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

During his address, Beshear is expected to highlight key issues for 2024.

Beshear, who was reelected in November, has already outlined some of his goals in the inauguration address he delivered on Dec. 12 and the two-year budget proposal he released six days later.

In Jan. 2023, Beshear talked about how the year was a "special opportunity for this state and for this legislative session to change everything for the better; to be the generation that puts aside partisanship and ushers Kentucky into a new era of prosperity."

He then went on to explain what Kentucky has been through including natural disasters like tornadoes and historic flooding, and later talked about successes for the state like corporations investing in areas around the state, and projects that were in the works.

Toward the end of his address last year, he highlighted issues the General Assembly could change like the Education First Plan, providing additional raises for state workers, legalizing sports betting and legalizing medical cannabis.

