Watch: Greenville County sheriff clears deputies in Nov. 15 shooting near construction site

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said an internal investigation has cleared deputies who were involved in a Nov. 15 shooting incident near a construction site, according to a video released Thursday.

Deputies fired multiple rounds at a truck after the vehicle's driver shot a deputy in the leg, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz, was arrested a short time later. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood and online court records.

Lewis said his agency's Office of Professional Standards found that the deputies' use of deadly force was justified. He said that the State Law Enforcement Division and the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office are still reviewing the deputies' actions.

His comments are included at the end of an 11-minute video that the Sheriff's Office released Thursday regarding events that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at a construction site at 300 Hammett S.

The video includes footage from a deputy's body camera and a surveillance camera at the site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Video: Greenville County sheriff says deputies cleared in shooting