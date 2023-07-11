WATCH: Group of motorists rob, assault Revere gas station employee

Authorities are searching for a group of assailants accused of attacking and robbing a gas station employee in Revere Friday night.

Officers responding to the Gulf Service station on July 7 around 8:55 p.m. for a reported robbery were told by an employee that a group riding motor scooters pulled up to the pumps to buy gas when they suddenly robbed and assaulted him while his back was turned, according to Revere Police.

Video shows the employee, wearing a blue shirt, assisting the group with their gas and turning to walk back into the station. As he does this, a suspect sprints toward him and tears a bag of money from the employee, spilling dollar bills onto the ground.

The employee tries fending off the suspected robbers but is hit repeatedly by multiple assailants.

The suspects then fled on the scooters northbound on Broadway, according to officials.

This is considered an active investigation and anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

