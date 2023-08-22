WATCH: Hawaii Democrat tries to get Biden to drink water in awkward moment

President Biden had an awkward moment with Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz Monday while on a trip to the state still reeling from the devastating wildfires that killed at least 114 people and left hundreds more missing earlier this month.

At the conclusion of a press conference after surveying the damage from the wildfire in Lahaina on Maui, Schatz was picked up by the podium microphone offering a sip of water to Biden who didn't respond before awkwardly walking away.

It appeared as if Biden heard Schatz, but it's unclear why he didn't respond.

Fox News Digital reached out to Schatz's office and the White House for comment.

Biden's visit came amid criticism from both sides of the aisle that he has been publicly quiet toward Hawaii and its residents following the tragic fire.

The criticism started after Biden — who was vacationing on a Delaware beach — was asked about Hawaii’s rising death toll and said he had "no comment." The remark was widely condemned as dismissive of the struggle Hawaiians were enduring.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he visits an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023.

Maui County and the Maui Police Department confirmed the number of dead on Sunday, but that number could increase as investigators continue to search the area.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.