WATCH: Heavily armed thieves take SUV from Cordova home

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they watched helplessly from inside their home as some heavily armed car thieves stole their SUV just before midnight Tuesday.

The victims, who didn’t want to be identified, caught the whole thing on a security camera mounted above the garage of their house on Westbriar Drive.

In the video, a male in a ski mask walks toward the camera after breaking out a window of the 2015 gray Dodge Durango.

He is holding a rifle in one hand and uses the other hand to turn the camera sideways. It’s not clear if he was trying to disable the camera.

The woman who owns the Durango said she was terrified when she saw the large gun.

“I thought they might break into the house,” she said.

Others who saw the footage posted online to the Ring community were also alarmed by the weapon.

“I just think it’s crazy that they are toting a gun that big around. I can’t imagine what would’ve happened if the owner would have come out,” said a woman.

Police said the video showed the male with the rifle and a second suspect in a red hoodie leaving in the four-door Durango.

Two gray sedans followed the Durango. Investigators said the vehicles were possibly a Nissan Maxima and a Chrysler 300.

The police department’s CyberWatch website shows officers investigated at least six other auto thefts near the same area Sunday through Tuesday. MPD has not said if any of the crimes are connected.

The victim said it took less than four minutes for the suspects to steal her Durango. She said the thieves also got her garage opener.

The owner said she only had the vehicle for about a year.

If you have seen the Durango or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

