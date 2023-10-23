WATCH: Heavy rainfall causes flooding in parts of Northern California
Northern California saw heavy rainfall on Sunday, which led to flooding in some areas.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are back on track.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Jonathan Allen was not happy after Sunday's loss.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
Zach Collins finally seems back to his old self after a string of ankle injuries knocked him out for nearly two full seasons.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
