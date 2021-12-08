Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets
Heavy rainfall in Indonesia destroyed houses, flooded streets, and caused landslides. Authorities in Bali have warned of more flooding in the coming days.
Heavy rainfall in Indonesia destroyed houses, flooded streets, and caused landslides. Authorities in Bali have warned of more flooding in the coming days.
Heavy rainfall on the Hawaiian island of Maui turned rock ledges along a highway into waterfalls on Monday, December 6, amid flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).This footage of the Honoapiilani Highway was posted to Facebook by the Maui Police Department and shows water cascading over rock cliffs while cars and trucks pass by. “Please stay home and off the roads if there is no need for you to travel. And if you are traveling, please be safe and drive with caution and care for one another!! Aloha and stay dry,” the Maui Police Department said in the post.The NWS said on Sunday that significant flooding would be a statewide threat for the next few days. Credit: Maui Police Department via Storyful
Heavy rainfall on the Hawaiian island of Maui caused flooding and mudslides on December 6, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Footage by the County of Maui shows large mud mounds in Kihei. The Maui County Emergency Management Agency warned residents to be prepared as “power outages, downed trees, flooded streams and roadways” affected the area.On Monday evening, the NWS in Honololu said conditions would start improving on the eastern side of the state that night with “much drier condition expected over Maui County and the Big Island on Tuesday”. Credit: County of Maui via Storyful
A strong thunderstorm was forecast to impact parts of Honolulu County, Hawaii, on Monday, December 6, after a flash flood warning was issued for the area the day prior.Footage filmed by Instagram user @lovetasha, who said it was taken on Sunday morning, shows vehicles navigating floodwaters and shopping areas in Waikiki.An intense band of rainfall, accumulating up to four inches per hour, and gusts of up to 50 mph were expected to arrive in Oahu as of Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @lovetasha via Storyful
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Britain for a Group of Seven ministers meeting before visiting Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand from Dec. 9-17, the State Department said on Wednesday. At the G7 meeting in Liverpool Dec. 10-12, Blinken will speak with G7 members and countries joining as guests, including Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the department said.
At the foot of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, what is left of the houses along the main village road are covered in a thick layer of hardened volcanic ash. Curah Kobokan was among the worst-hit areas when the 3,676-metre (12,060 ft) Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, sending a cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous pyroclastic flows into villages below. Since day one of the disaster, volunteer Dodik Suryadiawan, 36, has driven on the bumpy roads in his personal four-wheel drive, helping to retrieve the remains of those who perished.
The seasonal cyclone, known as a Kona low, could bring up to 25 inches of rain to some parts of the islands.
Driving through mud and ash, Dodik Suryadiawan is on a mission.Alongside his team, he is searching for the human remains of those killed in last week’s volcanic eruption in East Java, Indonesia.The 36-year-old is part of a volunteer search and rescue squad working in one of the worst-hit areas in the foothills of Mount Semeru.Among the victims, Dodik retrieved the body of a mother cradling her child."I feel very sorry, especially when I try to imagine the hot ash falling, imagine the feeling and screams of a mother who tried to calm her child by cuddling her child. That is very sad. I couldn't stand to see the corpse of a mother hugging her burnt child, I was really sad. Even yesterday (December 6) we found a mother hugging with her two children, I can’t imagine what they went through when they were trapped and surrounded by hot air."Since the eruption began on Saturday (December 4), Dodik has been using his personal four-wheel drive on a daily basis to reach the areas in need of assistance.Using heavy equipment and shovels, he and his party are working with the government's search team.Near the village of Curah Kobokan, they are combing through land where houses and a sand mine company used to stand.Thousands have been displaced and at least 34 people have been killed.Across the area, the search and rescue operation has been complicated by poor weather conditions, including wind, rain, and limited equipment in some areas.There is also concern over the potential for further flows of hot gas, ash, and rocks.
Heavy rains and torrents of hot lava and mud sliding down an erupting volcano on Indonesia's Java island have put search and rescue operations for more than a dozen missing on hold, officials said Wednesday. Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, killing at least 39 people with searing ash and gas that blanketed several villages around it. Hot lava from the top of the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain still flows down.
There are over 100 different specialty license plates offered in Florida. Most that take spots in the top ten are also featured in Bay County's list.
De Santiago was arrested in May along with 22 others after a 16-month federal investigation into a mutli-state drug smuggling and money laundering ring.
More than 10,000 tickets sold, the promoter said: “Insane.”
Across Kentucky, schools have suffered the loss of at least two dozen employees due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
India's protesting farmers have received a revised proposal from the government addressing some of their pending demands such as a new law to secure government prices for crops beyond rice and wheat, farm union leaders said on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of farmers have staged their long-running protests to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three agriculture laws from late 2020. Last month, Modi made a surprise u-turn, saying he would roll them back.
The state's three largest universities are pausing a requirement their staff be vaccinated after a federal judge blocked implementation the Biden Administration directive.
Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The head of India's armed forces, General Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed, the air force said. They were en route from an air force base to a hillside military college in the southern state of Tamil Nadu when the Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter came down near the town of Coonoor. Local television footage showed rescuers and army personnel carrying bodies up steep slopes from the mangled wreckage.
That sounded expensive.
Toyota has spread its hybrid technology across its core range over the past few years — buyers can select anything from a Corolla to a Tundra with a gasoline-electric system — and this policy risks making the Prius a moot point. Toyota forecasts that hybrid technology will remain important in Europe and abroad throughout the 2020s, a trend that helps executives make a favorable business case for a new Prius — even if gasoline-electric powertrains are now common throughout the firm's lineup. It's too early to tell what to expect from the next Prius, but our crystal ball informs us it will use Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid technology.
The 19-year-old had eloped and married a man without her family's consent, police said.
It’s easy to make friends when you live near a zoo. At least, it is for Grace Warrior, the 8-month-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell, who loves hanging out in the “best backyard” at the Australia Zoo. Irwin recently posted a sweet video to Instagram of Grace meeting someone very special — […]