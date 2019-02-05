What to Watch at Helmerich & Payne in 2019

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) has worked for years to stay ahead of the competition in the oil drilling services space. That has long involved spending heavily on leading-edge equipment, but there's something different afoot today at the company. Here's what being an industry leader means today and, more important, what it could mean for both the future of Helmerich & Payne's business and the entire sector.

Drilling a hole in the ground to find oil may not sound very difficult, but it is a highly complicated and technology-driven business. Helmerich & Payne has been at the forefront of technological change in the drilling industry for years. The physical manifestation of that is the company's industry-leading fleet of alternating current, or AC, drill rigs in the U.S. onshore drilling market.

AC rigs are more flexible and efficient than older direct current rigs, so it isn't complicated to see why Helmerich & Payne stands out: It has more AC rigs than any of its peers. But that required years of investment and a long-term view of the industry, since building a drill rig is an expensive and time-consuming effort. Helmerich & Payne is clearly focused on the long term, even if that means some near term pain (specifically the higher costs of building technologically advanced drill rigs).

But the long-term focus has paid off in a big way. For example, Helmerich & Payne actually gained market share when oil prices started to fall in mid-2014 even as oil companies across the industry were pulling back on drilling. Effectively, drillers kept Helmerich & Payne's rigs in the field because they were more profitable to run than older rigs.

The company's technology focus also paid off during the downturn on its balance sheet. The company wrote down the value of its fleet by a lesser amount than any of its closest peers because it had fewer older rigs.

Helmerich & Payne isn't sitting still today, either. It is currently working to upgrade its fleet to "super spec" status. That means taking an AC rig and outfitting it with new technology, like the ability to move by itself from location to location. It can cost as much as $8 million a rig to upgrade to super spec status, so this isn't a small investment, but upgraded rigs have a 98% utilization rate, compared to just a 60% or so rate for AC rigs that haven't been upgraded. Customers are clearly demanding super spec rigs, and Helmerich & Payne is doing what it needs to serve that demand.

But there's more to the picture here, because Helmerich & Payne offers a suite of services, including software to improve the results of a company's drilling. Essentially, everything that Helmerich & Payne does is meant to help drillers get better results. That, in the end, means lower costs and faster drill times.

Pause for one second on that last fact: faster drill times. CEO John Lindsay put the issue into plain English during the company's fiscal fourth quarter 2018 conference call, and it's a bit of a problem: "The fact of the matter is, what used to be a 20-day well or a 30-day well is now a 20-day well, or a 20-day well sometimes is a 15 or a 10-day well. And so, we obviously on a revenue basis are making less and less." Why is the company making less money? Because Helmerich & Payne gets paid based on the number of days a rig is used.