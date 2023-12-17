Watch how a high-speed chase on the Turnpike ended

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJW) — Police in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 reported that two men in a Tesla had just stolen iPads from a Best Buy outside Pittsburgh, and were now heading west on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the car outside Cleveland, but the driver of the Tesla quickly accelerated to speeds approaching 140 mph, and troopers decided to terminate pursuit of the car after 25 seconds, out of concern for the safety of other drivers on the Turnpike.

Another trooper later spotted the Tesla in Lorain County, and the driver got off the Turnpike near North Ridgeville. That’s when the passenger jumped out of the car.

The driver of the Tesla turned around at the exit and started going in the opposite direction, while the trooper took the passenger — identified as 21-year-old Cameron Hughes — into custody.

Another trooper began pursuit of the Tesla as the driver once again started heading westbound on the Turnpike.

Investigators said he finally started to slow down and then stopped in Erie County, when the battery on the Tesla started to lose power.

The driver refused to comply with the trooper’s commands to stop. He kept running until reaching a cornfield at a farm near the Turnpike. Troopers called on local police agencies to help establish a perimeter around the cornfield, and begin a systematic search.

Eventually, they were able to track down the driver and, nearly four hours after he first fled from police, 22-year-old Mario Tatum Jr. was arrested without putting up a fight.

