Watch a high-speed police chase on Florida’s Turnpike that ended at a Broward apartment

A high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were pursuing a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen exiting the car and running from police at the Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. Channing Howard, the 19-year-old driver, was taken into custody by police and later taken to Miami-Dade County jail.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on Florida’s Turnpike in the area of Bird Road. The car had been reported stolen from Palm Beach County, and police said it was used in the commission of property crimes.

Miami-Dade police attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off.

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.