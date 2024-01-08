Watch history being made with moon lander’s launch by Vulcan rocket and Blue Origin’s engines

United Launch Alliance’s first Vulcan Centaur rocket stands on its Florida launch pad. (ULA Photo)

There’s a lot riding on tonight’s scheduled launch of United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket, including what could be the first mission to put a commercially built lander safely on the moon.

Liftoff will mark the first-ever space mission for the Vulcan rocket, and the first-ever use of BE-4 rocket engines built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture. Two BE-4 engines, fueled by liquefied natural gas, will lift the first-stage booster spaceward with an assist from two side boosters..

Launch is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. ET Monday (11:18 p.m. PT Sunday) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA and ULA will stream video coverage of the countdown and liftoff starting at 1:30 a.m. ET (10:30 p.m. PT).

Peregrine lander to begin peregrinations

The primary payload is Astrobotic Technology’s Peregrine lander, which will be sent on a roughly 45-day journey that traces looping orbits around Earth and the moon. If all goes according to plan, the 8-foot-wide lander will touch down Feb. 23 at Sinus Viscositatis, an area near a geologically intriguing set of lava hills known as the Gruithuisen Domes.

NASA is paying Astrobotic $108 million to fly a suite of science instruments that will take stock of the radiation environment and the chemical composition around the landing site — perhaps including on-the-ground detection of water in lunar soil.

This is the first of a series of commercial moon landing missions supported by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, or CLPS, to prepare the way for NASA’s crewed Artemis missions to the lunar surface.

“The moon is a rich destination for scientific discovery,” Nicola Fox, NASA’s associate administrator for science, said in a pre-launch news release. “Studying and sampling the lunar environment will help NASA unravel some of the greatest mysteries of our solar system for the benefit of all.”

If Peregrine touches down successfully, it would mark the first soft lunar landing by a U.S.-built spacecraft since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Success isn’t assured: Back in 2019, the Israeli-built Beresheet lander was primed to become the first commercial lander on the moon, but that mission ended in a crash landing. Since then, China and India have successfully put robotic landers on the lunar surface, while Japanese and Russian attempts fell short. (Another Japanese moon probe is due to attempt a landing later this month.)

NASA’s science mission is expected to run through the 14-day stretch of sunlight at the landing site, but the solar-powered lander is likely to run out of power during the 14-day lunar night.

In addition to the NASA-funded instruments, Peregrine is carrying a wide assortment of commercial payloads — including mementos and plaques, a mini-rover, micro-robots from Mexico, miniaturized data archives that blend digital and DNA records, and sets of memorial capsules containing cremated remains. (Ashes and DNA samples will also be flown into deep space aboard Vulcan’s Centaur V upper stage.)

Crucial test for Vulcan and its engines

A successful launch is arguably as critical for United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin as it is for Astrobotic and NASA.

It’s been nearly a decade since Bezos and ULA CEO Tory Bruno announced that their companies were working together on a new type of rocket engine that would power a new type of rocket.

At the time, the companies said they were targeting 2019 the first flight of ULA’s Vulcan rocket with Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines — but the debut was delayed by a series of technical challenges. Eventually, Vulcan rockets will be built so that the engines can be recovered from the booster and reused, but that won’t be the case for the early launches.

Each BE-4 engine provides 550,000 pounds of thrust at liftoff — which is more than twice the thrust of SpaceX’s methane-fueled Merlin engines. The BE-4 engines were designed at Blue Origin’s HQ in Kent, Wash., and tested at the company’s facility in West Texas. Blue Origin built a $200 million factory for scaled-up production of the engines in Huntsville, Ala. — not far from where ULA builds its Vulcan rockets.

RELATED: Milestone moon lander mission targets an otherworldly frontier for DNA storage

The Centaur V upper stage uses a different brand of rocket engine: Aerojet Rocketdyne’s RL10, which is made in Florida. The upper stage also uses 12 MR-107 attitude-control thrusters that are built at Aerojet’s facility in Redmond, Wash.

United Launch Alliance is depending on the Vulcan rocket to fill the gap that will be left by the impending retirement of its Atlas V rocket. This is the first of two certification launches that Vulcan has to complete before it can be considered for national security space missions, which is why ULA refers to the launch as Cert-1.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin is depending on the BE-4 to power not only ULA’s Vulcan rockets, but also its own orbital-class New Glenn rocket. New Glenn’s first flight is currently scheduled for later this year.

Vulcan’s success would boost confidence that ULA and Blue Origin will be able to follow through on their launch schedules — which feature the first launch of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser cargo shuttle on Vulcan, and a pair of robotic Mars probes on New Glenn.

Amazon would no doubt breathe easier as well. The company has reserved 38 Vulcan launches with ULA and 12 New Glenn launches with Blue Origin to put thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit for its Project Kuiper broadband network. None of those launches could lift off without the BE-4.

More from GeekWire: