Watch New Horizons probe ring in the New Year with record-setting Ultima Thule flyby

New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, stands alongside a scale model of the New Horizons spacecraft after a briefing on the Ultima Thule flyby. (GeekWire Photo / Alan Boyle)

LAUREL, Md. — The sleeping bags are rolled out and the videos are cued up for a New Year’s celebration of cosmic proportions here at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, but the star of the show is still a mystery.

That’ll change once NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flies past an icy object more than 4 billion miles from Earth, known as 2014 MU69 or Ultima Thule. The piano-sized probe is due to make its closest approach at 12:33 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day (9:33 p.m. PT Monday), nearly 13 years after New Horizons’ launch and three and a half years after it flew past Pluto.

Mission managers say it’s all systems go for history’s farthest-out close encounter with a celestial body.

“We are ready to science the heck out of Ultima Thule,” the mission’s principal investigator, Alan Stern, told reporters today at a pre-flyby briefing.

Ultima Thule, pronounced “Ultima Too-Lee,” gets its nickname from a Latin phrase designating a place beyond the known world. A few basic facts about Ultima Thule, such as its size (about 20 miles wide) and its brightness (darker than Pluto), are known. But there’s much more that’s unknown, including its shape and its composition.

“We’ve never, in the history of spaceflight, gone to a target that we knew less about,” Stern said.

Astronomers didn’t even know Ultima Thule existed when New Horizons was launched on its way to Pluto in 2006. The science team first spotted it in 2014, during a Hubble Space Telescope survey aimed at identifying objects to target after the Pluto flyby in 2015.

Almost a year after the Pluto flyby, NASA approved a mission extension targeting Ultima Thule, a billion miles farther out.

“This is probably the perfect object to go to after Pluto,” said Marc Buie, a member of the science team from the Southwest Research Institute, which is also Stern’s home institution.

Unlike Pluto, Ultima Thule lies within a disk of icy material that lies along the solar system’s main plane, stretching far beyond the orbit of Neptune in a region known as the Kuiper Belt. Such objects are classified as “cold classicals,” and are thought to have been little changed since the beginnings of the solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago.

Ultima Thule will be the first cold classical seen up close. “It’s probably the most primitive object ever encountered by a spacecraft. … Because of that, it lends mystery to the story, because we have no analog for it,” said Hal Weaver, mission project scientist at APL.

Based on two rounds of observations made when Ultima Thule moved in front of distant stars — rare events known as occultations — astronomers have surmised that the mini-world is elongated, and may consist of two or three blobs of ice and rock that came to be stuck together. But during the buildup to this week’s flyby, the New Horizons team saw none of the telltale signs they thought would reveal Ultima’s rate of rotation.

Ultima’s shape, composition and rotation are among the mysteries that should be revealed when New Horizons flies past, coming as close as 2,200 miles at a relative speed of 32,000 mph. Seven scientific instruments — including imagers and spectrometers, plus a solar wind detector, a radio experiment and a dust counter — will be gathering readings.

But scientists won’t get those readings immediately. Because of the spacecraft’s cost-saving design, it can’t collect data and send data simultaneously. And when it does send data, the transmission rate will be a glacial 1,000 bits per second, with signal reception delayed by more than 6 hours due to the finite speed of light.

Today the probe sent back batches of pre-flyby data, including pictures that showed Ultima Thule as little more than a blip on the screen. Scientists also fine-tuned the spacecraft’s flyby schedule to start collecting data two seconds later than previously planned.