Watch huge ‘curious’ sea creature shock anglers with up-close ‘show’ in New Jersey

A group of anglers was having a successful morning catching striped bass off the coast of New Jersey when a special visitor appeared.

A huge whale emerged next to the Mimi VI charter boat, according to Pam and Ken Namowitz, who own the charter boat and party boat company.

“Basically, we were fishing for Striped Bass when a Whale came into our area,” Pam Namowitz told McClatchy News in an email. “It came very close to the boat many times as it was eating, sometimes just hanging out on its side flipping its fin at us as to say HI!”

The whale was just feet from the boat.

A Facebook post shows the “curious” creature approaching anglers on the boat — and putting on “a great show.”

At one point as it was feeding they watched it come up and out of the water just a few feet from the boat,” Pam Namowitz wrote in her email. “How exciting!!”

The huge whale was feeding near the anglers in New Jersey.

A video shows the whale jumping from the water before surfacing right next to the Mimi VI.

Social media users commented on the encounter.

“That’s nuts!” one person wrote on the post.

“Once in a lifetime shot. Amazing!!” another person commented.

“That’s so cool!” a third person wrote.

Humpback whales are the most common whale seen on the New Jersey Shore, according to Save Coastal Wildlife. The creatures can be seen especially during the spring, summer and fall when they are near the coast and at the surface while feeding.

