Watch huge wake from manatees overtake dog trying to enjoy a swim in Alabama

A dog swimming at a beach in Alabama got an alarming surprise when a group of manatees decided to surface.

Flip’s owner, Sage Taylor, was recording her pet swimming in Arnica Bay in Orange Beach on Aug. 29 when a massive figure erupted out of the water next to the dog.

“I was laying out and Flip was playing in the water and I saw what I thought was a giant whale, actually kind of got scared and I went back up to the house and I saw it was about eight to 10 manatees,” Taylor told WKRG.

In the video, shared on the Orange Beach, Alabama, Facebook page, Taylor calls for Flip to come back to shore as the dog paddles through the group of disturbed manatees.

Taylor told Orange Beach that Flip “loves to chase fish in the bay, but never catches any,” according to the beach blog post.

“Flip was fine, just a little shaken up,” the beach community group wrote on Facebook.

Orange Beach is about 55 miles southeast of Mobile.

