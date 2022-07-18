Watch: Hyundai’s Hydrogen-Powered N Vision 74 Concept Is the DeLorean Reboot You Were Hoping For

Hyundai thinks the past can help inform its high-performance future.

The South Korean marque’s performance-oriented N sub-brand showed off a bold new concept called the N Vision 74 on Friday. Although the vehicle has a retrofuturist design based on a car that’s nearly five decades old, its hydrogen fuel cell powertrain is as forward-thinking as they come.

Even with five-plus months to go, it seems safe to say that the N Vision 74 will be one of the best-looking concepts of 2022. The sporty two-door has a look heavily inspired by the Pony Coupe concept from 1974. That prototype, which never went into production, was designed by the legendary Giorgetto Guigiaro, who was responsible for the BMW M1, the Lotus Esprit S1 and, most famously of all, the DMC DeLorean. The new concept isn’t as boxy as its predecessor—it has large rounded fenders over each wheel—but they share the same angular profile. The car also features a pixel light package, giant rear wing and disc wheels.

Large fenders and a wing aren’t the only thing that separate the new concept from the Pony Coupe. It also swaps out its internal-combustion engine for a hybrid setup that pairs a hydrogen fuel cell with a 62.4-kWh battery connected to two electric motors, one of which is mounted on each rear wheel. Hyundai says the new powertrain will be able to pump out 671 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque. It will also be able to push the car to a top speed in excess of 155 mph, while boasting an impressive range of over 373 miles.

While the N Vision 74 may have grabbed all the headlines this weekend, it wasn’t the only peek Hyundai offered of its high-performance future. The company also unveiled the RN22e. The prototype is based on the Ioniq 6 sedan, but features the same all-electric powertrain that can be found in the Kia EV6 GT. The all-wheel-drive setup is expected to generate 577 hp and 546 ft lbs of torque.

“RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles,” Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of the Customer Experience division at Hyundai, said in a statement. “Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. This unique approach makes us ready for the challenges of the future by empowering us to push ourselves to the limit.”

Since both cars have been explicitly labeled concepts, it’s unclear if either will ever go into production. There is a chance the RN22e may offer a direct peek of the Ioniq 6 N that is rumored to debut next year. Unfortunately, the chances of the N Vision 74 becoming a reality seem slimmer. Still, since Hyundai has also referred to the vehicles as “rolling labs” we feel pretty confident that elements from both will filter out into the marque’s production models at some point.

