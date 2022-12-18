Watch a Hyundia Ioniq 5 Tow an Entire Truck in Snowy Estonia

Electrek / Facebook

Electric cars approach towing capacity from an interesting angle. With overwhelming torque, a well-equipped EV can perform awe-inspiring short burst stunts of towing prowess. Simple realities of energy density mean that even far simpler towing tasks cannot last for long, with the strain of hauling greatly reducing an EV's effective range. In practical terms, that means a Hyundai Ioniq 5 can tow a much larger truck out of trouble in the snow in Estonia, but it cannot bring the truck much further.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 towing crane truck stuck in the snow in Estonia



It may not be an issue that comes up often, but sometimes you find yourself in an Ioniq 5 with all the equipment necessary to help tow a crane truck in the Estonian snow. In a video shared by Electrek, we can see that someone named Andres Kaur was in this exact predicament. The Ioniq 5, a deceptively large crossover that hides its size with the styling of an 80s hatchback, is able to move the massive truck with a single pull. Once the truck gets moving, the Ioniq 5 seems to have no issue towing its weight in the heavy snow.

While this may not be a particularly practical or important test, it does show how powerful even the more modest EVs on the market have become. The Ioniq 5 is getting faster, too; while towing is not the goal of either car, the recently-promised Ioniq 5 N should add significant raw power to the electric crossover in the near future. When you find yourself needing to tow a truck in the Estonian snow, you may be thankful for all that power.

