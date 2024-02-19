WATCH: Impaired driver nearly hits state trooper head-on

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows an impaired driver nearly hit a state trooper.

The driver can be seen in the video going left of center and almost hitting a trooper from the Dayton Post head-on.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and tested over 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol, OSP said.

Troopers have removed over 1,800 impaired motorists from Ohio roadways this year.